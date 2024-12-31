Hyderabad New Year’s Eve 2024: Traffic diversions, flyover closures, restrictions and more

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Hyderabad: Traffic outside the Telangana Secretariat illuminated in the Indian tricolour on the eve of Republic Day in Hyderabad.

Three Hyderabad commissionerates—Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda—have issued detailed New Year’s Eve traffic advisories to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety. Flyovers and highways will see diversions and closures during the celebrations on December 31.

Major traffic diversions were announced

Raj Bhavan to Khairatabad Flyover: Traffic will be diverted towards Khairatabad flyover and Shadan College.

Old Ambedkar Statue to NTR Marg: Commuters will be redirected towards NTR Marg and Iqbal Minar.

Banyan Tree & Printing Press Area: Traffic will be diverted towards Secretariat Junction.

Khairatabad Market: Vehicles will be routed towards Necklace Rotary, Sensation Theatre, Rajdoot Lane, and Lakdikapul.

Iqbal Minar: Traffic will move towards NTR Marg and Old Ambedkar Statue.

Flyover closures and restrictions

Flyover Closures: All flyovers except Begumpet and Tolichowki will be closed on a need basis between December 31 night and January 1 morning.

PVNR Expressway: Open only for vehicles heading towards Shamshabad Airport with valid tickets.

Heavy Vehicles Restriction: Heavy goods and passenger vehicles, including private travel buses, will not be permitted in Hyderabad city limits from 10 PM on December 31 to 2 AM on January 1. These vehicles must use the Outer Ring Road.

Parking arrangements for visitors

Visitors to Tank Bund can park their vehicles at the following locations:

Secretariat Visitors’ Parking

HMDA Parking Ground near Prasad’s Multiplex

GHMC Head Office Lane

Race Course Road (beside NTR Ghat)

Adarshnagar Lane (for two-wheelers only)

NTR Stadium

Additional restrictions in Rachakonda and Cyberabad

• Outer Ring Road: The Nehru ORR will be closed for light motor vehicles (LMVs) except airport-bound vehicles from 10 PM to 5 AM.

• Flyovers and Underpasses: Flyovers at Nagole, Kamineni, LB Nagar Crossroads, Bairamalguda Crossroads, LB Nagar Underpass, and Chintalkunta Underpass will remain closed for LMVs and two-wheelers from 10 PM on December 31 to 5 AM on January 1. Medium and heavy vehicles will continue to operate.

Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and follow the traffic rules to ensure a safe and hassle-free New Year celebration.

