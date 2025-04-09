Himachal Pradesh weather update: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms for next 2 days, issues yellow alert Himachal Pradesh weather update: The IMD predicted hailstorms at isolated places and said the weather remained mainly dry in the state on Wednesday, barring light rain in isolated parts.

Shimla: The IMD has predicted rainfall and thunderstorm for Himachal Pradesh and issued a yellow alert for the next two days. In a bulletin, the weather office said that light rain and snow are likely at a few places in Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, and Lahaul and Spiti on Thursday while many parts of Shimla, Sirmaur Solan and Kangra may witness light to moderate rainfall on Friday, the weather department said.

It also predicted hailstorms at isolated places in the mid-hills of the state on Thursday. The weather remained mainly dry in the state on Wednesday, barring light rain in isolated parts. Bhuntar, Dharamshala and Sundernagar experienced severe heat.

Kukumseri in tribal Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night, recording a low of 2.4 degrees Celsius, while Una was hottest during the day recording a high of 38 degrees Celsius.

The rain deficit from March 1 to April 9 is 43 per cent as the state received 75.6 mm of rain against normal rainfall of 133.5 mm.