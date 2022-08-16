Follow us on Image Source : PTI Himachal Pradesh weather update: Flash floods batter state, 2 drown in Manali's Solang Nala

Highlights At least two people drowned in Manali's Solang Nala on Monday.

They were crossing a temporary bridge built on a drain in Solang.

Apart from them, two persons went missing after which, a rescue operation began.

Himachal Pradesh weather update: At least two people drowned in Manali's Solang Nala on Monday due to flash floods in the area. They were crossing a temporary bridge built on a drain in Solang, Manali. The local people used this temporary bridge. As per the information, some people were on the bridge crossing the Nala when the bridge was washed away.

Apart from them, two persons went missing after which, a rescue operation began. The teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Police Fire brigade are deployed at the spot. According to the officials, the water level has currently been reduced.

Deputy Commissioner Kullu, Ashutosh Garg had earlier said, "A temporary bridge has been reported to be washed away by the flow of water in the Solang area of Manali. Some people were also crossing this bridge when the accident took place. As per eyewitnesses two people drowned in the drain and the authorities are trying to recover the body of one of the deceased."

"It is still raining and Solang Nalla is still flowing with heavy flooded water, rescue for missing people has stopped consequently. The number of missing people is not known yet. Efforts are being made to find out how many people have been affected by the incident and if there is any survivor, then efforts are being made to save them," he had said.

Latest India News