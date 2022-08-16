Follow us on Image Source : PTI MP weather update: Heavy rain alert in Bhopal, Jabalpur over next 24 hours; schools closed in Narmadapuram

MP weather update: Heavy rains and thundershowers have been battering parts of Madhya Pradesh for some time now. This has hampered daily life in several areas including the capital Bhopal. An alert has been issued in Jabalpur, Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions as heavy rains are predicted there over the next 24 hours. Also, a holiday has been declared by District Magistrate Neeraj Kumar Singh in schools of the Narmadapuram due to heavy rains.

Out of total 21 gates of the Bargi Dam, 13 have been opened and out of 8 gates, 6 have been opened in the Oir Barna Dam to release excessive water. Hoshangabad, Harda, Narsinghpur, Dewas, Raisen, Sehore, Barwani districts have been instructed to remain vigilant due to water discharge out of all the dams.

The gates opened at 3 pm on Monday (August 15), keeping in view the high rainfall in Bhopal division, Narmadapuram division and all the districts of Jabalpur division. Rain is also likely in Guna, Shivpuri, Sagar and Dewas.

In the last two days, due to excessive rains in Mandla, Dindori and other districts, the Bargi Dam was filled from 57% to 89%. 13 out of 13 gates (8610 cumecs discharge) of Tawa Dam and 6 out of 8 gates (1700 cumecs discharge) of Barna are already operational.

Due to the discharge of the said dams and due to heavy rains in the Narmada basin, there is a possibility of a rise in the water level of Narmada river in the next 24 to 36 hours. In view of this, Hoshangabad, Harda, Narsinghpur, Dewas, Raisen, Sehore, and Barwani districts have been instructed to remain vigilant.

