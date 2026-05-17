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Himachal Pradesh Civic Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Litmus test for BJP, Congress; counting underway

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

Himachal Pradesh Civic Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The urban local body (UBL) elections in the Himalayan state are considered to be a litmus test for the BJP and the Congress ahead of the assembly elections, which will be held next year.

Voters outside a polling booth in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.
Voters outside a polling booth in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. Image Source : PTI
Shimla:

The State Election Commission (SEC) of Himachal Pradesh is all set to declare the results for the 51 urban local bodies (UBLs) for which the polling was held in the Himalayan state on Sunday. The polling, which started at 7 am and continued till 3 pm, was conducted on four Municipal Corporations, 25 Municipal Councils and 22 Nagar Panchayats of the state.

The counting of votes started immediately after the polling concluded and the results will likely be out till the evening. However, the poll body will only declare results for 229 wards of the Municipal Councils and 156 wards of the Nagar Panchayats, and the counting of votes for the 64 wards of the Municipal Corporations will be held on May 31.

These elections are considered as a litmus test for the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2027 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. While the Congress is looking to further consolidate its position in the state, the local body elections would give the BJP a chance to make a comeback in Himachal Pradesh after losing the power in the 2022 assembly polls. 

However, it is worth noting that candidates contested on party symbols only in the four Municipal Corporations: Dharamshala, Solan, Mandi, and Palampur. The Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayat polls were not held on party symbols.

Live updates :Himachal Pradesh Civic Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates

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  • 5:33 PM (IST)May 17, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    3.60 lakh voters eligible to cast vote

    A total of 3,60,859 voters, including 1,80,963 men, 1,79,882 women and 14 others, were eligible to exercise their franchise in the local body elections in Himachal Pradesh. This also included 1,808 first-time voters, comprising 961 men and 847 women, reports PTI.

  • 5:07 PM (IST)May 17, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Over 1,100 candidates in fray

    According to the State Election Commission (SEC) of Himachal Pradesh, as many as 1,147 candidates are in the fray for 449 posts.

  • 4:41 PM (IST)May 17, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    54% turnout recorded in local body elections

    The local body elections in Himachal Pradesh have recorded a voter turnout of 54 per cent. However, this number is expected to rise, as the State Election Commission (SEC) is yet to release the final voter turnout.

  • 4:26 PM (IST)May 17, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Municipal Corporations election results to be out on May 31

    The State Election Commission (SEC) of Himachal Pradesh will declare the results for elections to the four Municipal Corporations in the Himalayan state on May 31.

  • 4:22 PM (IST)May 17, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Results to be out for Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats

    It should be noted here that the State Election Commission (SEC) of Himachal Pradesh will only declare the results for the 229 wards in 25 Municipal Councils and 156 wards in 22 Nagar Panchayats on Sunday.

  • 4:22 PM (IST)May 17, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Polling held on 449 wards

    According to the State Election Commission (SEC) of Himachal Pradesh, the polling was held on 64 wards in the four Municipal Corporations, 229 wards in 25 Municipal Councils, and 156 wards in 22 Nagar Panchayats on Sunday.

  • 4:22 PM (IST)May 17, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting underway

    The counting of votes is underway to declare the results for elections to the urban local bodies (UBLs) in Himachal Pradesh. The trends will be out soon. Stay tuned to India TV to catch all the LIVE Updates.

  • 4:22 PM (IST)May 17, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Polling held in 51 UBLs

    The polling was held on 51 urban local bodies (UBLs) in Himachal Pradesh. These were four Municipal Corporations, 25 Municipal Councils and 22 Nagar Panchayats.

  • 4:22 PM (IST)May 17, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Polling concludes

    The polling for elections to 51 urban local bodies (UBLs) in Himachal Pradesh started at 7 am on Sunday and concluded at 3 pm. The final voter turnout will be provided by the State Election Commission (SEC) soon.

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