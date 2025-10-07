Himachal Pradesh: 12 dead, several injured as bus hit by landslide in Bilaspur district Himachal Pradesh tragedy: The incident highlights the ongoing vulnerability of Himachal's mountainous terrain to natural disasters, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall or unstable weather conditions.

Bilaspur:

A devastating landslide struck a passenger bus in Jhanduta area of Bilaspur district in Himachal Pradesh, resulting in multiple casualties on Tuesday (October 7). The moving bus was caught in the landslide when debris and rocks fell directly onto the vehicle, trapping passengers inside. Local authorities reported that approximately 30 people were travelling on the bus at the time of the incident.

Casualties and rescue operations

12 people have been confirmed dead in the tragic accident, while several others sustained injuries of varying severity. Rescue teams immediately rushed to the spot to extract passengers trapped under the debris. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, with some reported to be in critical condition.

Mountainous region's vulnerability

The incident highlights the ongoing vulnerability of Himachal Pradesh's mountainous terrain to natural disasters, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall or unstable weather conditions. Landslides are a recurring threat in the region, often affecting transportation routes and endangering lives of commuters traveling through these hilly areas.

Emergency response

District administration and police officials have reached the accident site to coordinate rescue and relief operations. Authorities are working to clear the debris and ensure the safe passage of other vehicles on the route. An investigation into the exact circumstances of the landslide is expected to be initiated.