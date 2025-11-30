Himachal Pradesh set for snow, fog and winter chill this week. Check details Travelers should exercise caution while driving near the Bhakra Dam in Bilaspur district and the Balh Valley in Mandi district, as a yellow warning for dense fog has been issued.

New Delhi:

Tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh later this week should prepare for a mix of snow and rain in the mid and high hill areas. The Shimla Meteorological Office has forecast wet and snowy weather for Thursday and Friday, November 4 and 5, making it a perfect time for snow lovers to enjoy the mountains in their wintry glory.

Dense fog expected in select areas

Travelers should exercise caution while driving near the Bhakra Dam in Bilaspur district and the Balh Valley in Mandi district, as a yellow warning for dense fog has been issued. Fog is expected during late-night hours from Monday through Wednesday, reducing visibility on winding hill roads.

The past 24 hours saw dry weather across most of Himachal, while higher altitudes and tribal areas faced a cold wave. Night temperatures in Lahaul and Spiti dropped below freezing, with Tabo recording the coldest night at –4.7°C, Kukumseri at –4.6°C, and Samdho at –3.1°C.

Lower areas such as Una remained relatively warmer, with a daytime high of 25.2°C. Himachal has seen 69.5 mm of rainfall since October 1, which is 55% above the normal rainfall of 44.8 mm for this period. Visitors can expect lush greenery, gushing streams, and snow-dusted landscapes a treat for photographers and nature enthusiasts alike.

Tourists planning to explore Himachal’s mountains should pack warm clothing, waterproof gear, and be ready for occasional travel delays due to fog or snow. With winter arriving early in the hills, now is the perfect time to enjoy Himachal’s festive, snow-kissed charm.