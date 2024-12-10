Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh: Private bus falls into gorge in Kullu, driver killed

A private bus carrying 25-30 passengers plunged into a deep gorge in the sub-division of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Tuesday. The accident has left one dead and several others injured, according to officials. Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S. Raveesh confirmed the death of the bus driver at the scene. “The bus driver died on the spot of the accident. The passengers have been moved to the hospital for primary treatment. Our team is on the spot,” he said.

Bus en route to Chhatri meets tragic fate

A private bus traveling from Ani to Chhatri met with an accident in the remote Salgawad area. The vehicle was carrying about 25 passengers when it veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge.

Passengers stranded, bus completely damaged

According to eyewitnesses, many passengers were unconscious at the scene, and the bus was badly damaged in the accident. Rescuers fear many people lost their lives in the crash, although the exact death toll has yet to be confirmed.

Driver dies on the spot

According to the latest reports, the bus driver died instantly. The injured passengers have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Medical teams are working to assess the extent of injuries and deaths, and official reports are expected soon.

Rescue Operations Underway

Authorities sent rescue teams to the accident site and are trying to rescue the injured and secure the area. A further investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

The incident has raised further concerns over road safety in the hilly areas of Himachal Pradesh where such accidents are unfortunately common.

Also read | Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express to be extended to Varanasi: Know fare, seat availability