Two tourists die in separate paragliding accidents in Himachal Pradesh, safety concerns raised

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A paraglider pilot takes off in Himachal Pradesh.

Bhavsar Khushi, a tourist from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, lost her life at Indrunag paragliding resort near Dharamshala on Sunday evening. She was on a tandem flight when she fell during takeoff. The pilot also crashed and was injured.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kangra, Vir Bahadur, confirmed that the injured pilot was shifted to Tanda Medical College for treatment. Authorities are investigating all aspects of the crash.

Tamil Nadu tourist dies in kullu collision

In a separate incident on Friday evening, 28-year-old Jayash Ram, a native of Tamil Nadu, died in a paragliding accident near the Garsa landing site in Kullu district. A paraglider performing acrobatics collided with another, causing one to crash to the ground from a height of approximately 100 feet.

The pilot, Ashwani Kumar, sustained serious injuries and was taken to PGI Chandigarh for treatment.

Police have registered a case under Sections 125 (negligent act endangering life of others) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and are conducting further investigations.

Safety oversight at Raison Site raises concerns

This is not the first paragliding-related death in Himachal Pradesh this year. Earlier on January 7, an Andhra tourist lost his life while paragliding at Naga Bagh in Reisan near Manali.

The initial investigation revealed negligence on the part of the operator, as the flight was launched from an unapproved site. The tourism department subsequently closed the Naga Bagh site and revoked the operator’s license.

Also read | Tahir Hussain seeks Supreme Court bail for Delhi election campaign after High Court rejection