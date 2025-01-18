Tahir Hussain seeks Supreme Court bail for Delhi election campaign after High Court rejection

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain arrives at ED office for questioning.

AIMIM candidate and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking interim bail to participate in the Delhi Assembly election campaign.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Hussain’s interim bail petition on Monday, January 20. Hussain has also challenged the Delhi High Court’s decision that denied his bail request.

High Court denial

The Delhi High Court had rejected Hussain’s plea, citing his alleged role as a conspirator in the 2020 Delhi riots, which resulted in 59 deaths. The court stated that the seriousness of the charges cannot be ignored and that being a former councilor does not entitle him to interim bail.

Delhi Police's argument

Opposing Hussain’s plea in the High Court, the Delhi Police argued that he poses a threat to society and is facing grave charges, including the brutal murder of an Intelligence Bureau officer. The police also contended that contesting elections is not a fundamental right and granting bail could lead to witness tampering.

The Supreme Court’s decision on Hussain’s plea will be closely watched, given the sensitive nature of the case and its implications.