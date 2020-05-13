Image Source : PTI Himachal Pradesh govt starts road construction to generate employment (Representational image)

The Himachal Pradesh government has restarted construction of roads by easing lockdown norms amid the coronavirus pandemic and this help generating employment, an official said on Wednesday.

Construction works have been started by following prescribed rules like social distancing, Public Works Department (PWD) Superintending Engineer S.P. Jagota, who is taking care of projects that falls in Solan district, said in a statement.

He said works at 80 sites have been restarted with an outlay of about Rs 63 crore. A total of 786 people have been benefited by getting employment. They are involved in 55 road construction projects, five bridges and 20 building constructions.

The stalled construction of the Shamati bypass has been started to ease the traffic problems of Solan city and facilitate the farmers of Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur to carry their produce to the markets.

The construction of a multipurpose auditorium at a cost of Rs 12 crore in the gram panchayat of Kothon, adjacent to Solan, has started.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 12 works worth Rs 15 crore and 10 NABARD-funded works of Rs 12 crore have commenced.

