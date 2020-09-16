Now, COVID-19 negative certificate not required to enter Himachal Pradesh

Image Source : PTI COVID-19 negative certificate not required to enter Himachal Pradesh

People travelling to Himachal Pradesh will not be asked to present a medical certificate from now on, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur confirmed on Wednesday. During the complete lockdown period in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, those travelling to Himachal Pradesh were required to present a medical document showing they have tested negative for COVID-19. The rule has now been lifted.

"COVID-19 negative certificate is not needed to enter Himachal Pradesh," Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said today.

This comes hours after the state cabinet confirmed that online registration will not be required to enter Himachal Pradesh. The movement of interstate buses, however, will continue to remain suspended till further orders.

Meanwhile, a report with Hindustan Times suggests the Himachal Pradesh government has also allowed bars to serve liquor from today (Wednesday).

According to the report, bars in the state will be operated with strict compliance of the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the central and state governments, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

A notification to this effect, stating bars across the state will follow social distancing norms was issued by special secretary, excise and taxation, Arindam Chaudhary in Shimla on Tuesday night, the report said.

