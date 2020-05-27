Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh: 15 new COVID-19 cases in Hamirpur; tally rises to 78

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh: 15 new COVID-19 cases in Hamirpur; district tally rises to 78

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur surged to 78 after 15 more people tested positive for coronavirus, an official said. The number of active cases in Hamirpur now stands at 71, while six patients have so far recovered from the infection, and one person has succumbed to the disease. Out of the new cases, eight people had returned to Hamirpur two days ago in a special train from Maharashtra’s Thane, Deputy Commissioner Hairkesh Meena said. They were institutionally quarantined after their arrival, he added.

Four of those who returned from Maharashtra -- a 65-year-old woman from Nadaun, a 50-year-old man from Terti village, a 44-year-old man from Nadaun and a 49-year-old-man from Jhareri village -- were staying in institutional quarantine centres in Baru and Darkoti, the official said.

The other four –- a 49-year-old man from Jhanayara, a 45-year-old man from Dhanghota, a 50-year-old man from Telhi and a 26-year-old woman from Nadaun region -- were institutionally quarantined at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Dungri, he said.

Hamirpur continues to have the highest number of coronavirus cases as over 40 per cent of the total active cases in the state are from the district.

Twenty-four people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the overall number of cases in the state to 248, officials said.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Jharkhand: With 18 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 426

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh govt declares 95 areas as containment zones

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage