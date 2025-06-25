Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst in Kullu leads to flash floods in Jiwa Nala, alert issued | VIDEO The administration has urged the residents to stay cautious and avoid going near the riverbanks or streams. The local authorities said they are closely monitoring the situation along with disaster management teams.

Shimla:

As the monsoon makes its entry, several regions are experiencing heavy rainfall across the country. One such incident occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, where a cloudburst struck the Sainj Valley. The cloudburst led to flash floods in the Jiwa Nala which prompted the local administration to issue an alert for surrounding areas. Authorities have also warned of the rising levels of the Parvati River, which is currently flowing above its normal levels.

Though no casualties have been reported so far, the administration has urged the residents to stay cautious and avoid going near the riverbanks or streams. The local authorities said they are closely monitoring the situation along with disaster management teams. The weather department has also forecasted light to moderate rain for the next 24 hours, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in higher altitude areas.

Monsoon covers entire Himachal Pradesh

Earlier on Tuesday, the local Met office said that heavy to very heavy rains are likely over the low- and mid-hills of Himachal Pradesh till June 30 as the southwest monsoon has covered the entire state. It had issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in seven districts -- Una, Bilapsur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur -- on Wednesday and yellow warning for heavy rains in nine of the state's 12 districts, barring Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti on Thursday.

Monsoon's impact worsens in Gujarat and Rajasthan

It is to be noted here that monsoon is wreaking havoc in several parts of the country and the effects are particularly severe in Gujarat and Rajasthan. In Gujarat, heavy rains have led to widespread flooding and three districts have been placed under a red alert. Several residential areas are submerged and many incidents of waterlogging have been reported. As per officials, disaster management teams in Gujarat remain on high alert and keeping a constant watch over the situation.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan also witnessed intense rainfall on Tuesday with heavy showers in multiple districts, including the state capital Jaipur. The monsoon's fury continues to cause disruptions in several regions in the state with authorities closely monitoring conditions.

