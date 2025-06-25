North India set for intensified rainfall, IMD issues alerts for several states | Check full forecast The IMD has forecast widespread rain across several states today, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in West Bengal, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the Delhi-NCR region. Monsoon activity has intensified in both northern and southern parts of the country, prompting multiple alerts.

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued detailed forecasts for multiple regions as the southwest monsoon gains momentum across the country. Several states are expected to experience intense rainfall today, accompanied by warnings for flooding, waterlogging, thunderstorms, and strong winds. Here's the state-wise weather forecast for Wednesday, June 25, for most parts of India: Delhi-NCR Generally cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall are forecast today.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (30–40 kmph) expected by late afternoon and night.

Day temperatures will remain below normal, between 33°C and 35°C, while humidity levels remain high.

IMD urges people to avoid exposed areas during storms and take precautions against lightning and strong winds. West Bengal Widespread rain will persist this week, with heavy downpours in both south and north Bengal.

June 25 to 27: Heavy rainfall likely in Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, and Paschim Bardhaman.

June 25, 28 and 29: Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar in north Bengal are likely to see heavy to very heavy rain.

Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar may experience very heavy rainfall till Wednesday morning, with risks of flash floods and landslides. Rajasthan Orange alert issued for Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar and Baran, with heavy rainfall expected today.

Flash floods and overflow of rivers such as Parvati have been reported in parts of Baran; district authorities are on alert.

Isolated storms with lightning are possible; residents advised to remain indoors during intense weather activity. Gujarat Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy showers (above 20 cm), is forecast today in Surat, Narmada, Navsari, Bharuch, Valsad, Tapi, and Dahod.

IMD urges people to avoid venturing near the Tapi River and advises continued caution in low-lying urban zones. Himachal Pradesh Monsoon has fully advanced into the state, and heavy to very heavy rain is likely in low and mid-hill districts until June 30.

Orange alert for today in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur.

Flash floods, landslides, and cloudbursts are possible due to intense rain and hilly terrain.

Authorities have advised suspension of water sports and tourist activity in districts such as Kullu, Bilaspur, and Una. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh Monsoon has advanced over Chandigarh and large parts of Haryana, with more rain expected through the week.

June 25–30: Light to moderate rainfall across Punjab (Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala) and Haryana (Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Gurugram).

Daytime temperatures are 2–4°C below normal in most areas. Northeast India Widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue today in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in parts of Arunachal and Manipur.

Flash flood risk remains moderate in several northeastern districts due to already saturated soil and continued rain.

Travel disruptions, mudslides and waterlogging are possible. South India Heavy rainfall forecast in Kerala, Karnataka (both coastal and interior), Andhra Pradesh (coastal), and Tamil Nadu.

Interior Karnataka and Coastal Karnataka are under alert for very heavy rainfall and gusty winds (up to 60 kmph).

Thunderstorm and lightning likely over Telangana and Rayalaseema.

The IMD has advised proper drainage in agricultural fields and warned fishers to avoid venturing into the coastal waters of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and the Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen Alerts Arabian Sea: Rough conditions expected along Gujarat, Konkan, Karnataka, Kerala coasts and in the central/north Arabian Sea.

Bay of Bengal: Dangerous conditions along Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra coasts, and Andaman Sea.

Complete suspension of fishing operations is advised in affected areas. Public safety and travel advisory Expect traffic disruptions, landslides, and flash floods in vulnerable regions.

Avoid travel during thunderstorms or intense rainfall.

Stay away from rivers, flooded underpasses, and waterlogged zones.