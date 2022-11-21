BJP files complaint against Congress cadres camping outside EVM strong rooms

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP election cell co-convenor Dinesh Chouhan said his party candidates informed that Congress workers have pitched tents outside strong rooms, where EVMs are kept, at multiple places and have been freely moving inside the campus. He said that this amounted to a violation of the model code of conduct

Himachal Pradesh: Claiming that Congress members were violating election rules by camping outside EVM strong rooms the BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit filed a complaint with the state Chief Electoral Officer on Monday. In the complaint, the BJP also pointed out that there was a chance that the Cong members could tamper with the machines.

"The Congress is making an attempt to take advantage on the pretext of guarding EVMs and the threat of EVMs safety and sanctity being compromised looms large,'' he said and also requested the Chief Electoral Officer to ensure that the guidelines of the poll panel are followed strictly. The Assembly election was held in Himachal Pradesh on November 12 and the votes will be counted on December 8.

(With PTI inputs)

