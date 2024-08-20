Himachal Pradesh: 107 roads closed amid heavy rains, yellow alert issued

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

As rain continued to lash several parts of Himachal Pradesh, vehicular movement came completely to a still on 107 roads while 91 power schemes and 36 water schemes were disrupted on Monday. Between June 27 and August 19, 126 people were killed in rain-related incidents and the state suffered losses of about Rs 1,173 crore, the officials said. Meanwhile, the Shimla Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in isolated parts of the state till (August 21) Wednesday. The weather department also cautioned of the possibility of damage to crops, plantations, vulnerable structures and kutcha houses. According to the state emergency operation centre, 48 roads were shut in Shimla, 24 each was shut in Mandi and Kullu, seven in Kangra, two in Kinnaur, and one each was shut in Sirmaur and Una districts. The emergency operation centre also said that the rains disrupted 91 power and 36 water supply schemes in the state.

Naina Devi wettest on Monday

According to the rainfall data from Sunday evening till Monday 5 pm, Naina Devi was the wettest in the state recording 142.6 mm rainfall. It was followed by Baijnath 120 mm, Guler 78.4 mm, and Ghaghas 60.4 mm. Meanwhile, Bilaspur received 60.7 mm rains, Jogindernagar 57 mm, Bharari 50.4 mm, Dharamshala 51.8 mm, Berthin 51 mm, Palampur 47 mm, Kangra 44.8 mm, Sundernagar 33.6 mm, Mandi 34.5 mm, Shimla 22.5 mm and Chamba 21 mm.

From the monsoon onset on June 27 till August 16, Himachal Pradesh's rainfall deficit stood at 22 per cent as the state received 41.8 cm of rainfall against an average of 53.54 cm for the same period. On Monday, Kukumseri in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place in the state, recording a night temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius, while Una was the hottest with a high of 33.4 degrees Celsius.

(With PTI inputs)

