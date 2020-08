Image Source : FILE 5 security staff of Himachal CM test positive for COVID-19

Five security personnel of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Last month, a deputy secretary in his office tested positive for the novel coronavirus, following which the chief minister underwent self-quarantine. However, his samples tested negative for the virus.

More to follow...

