Himachal Pradesh cloudburst: 1 dead, 53 roads closed, IMD predicts more rains | Full report

Cloudburst in the Sirmaur district on Wednesday morning resulted in one death and severe damage to infrastructure, as heavy rains continued to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh. The incident closed roads and disrupted the daily lives of residents. Clouds burst Pardoni village, killing Rangi, who was buried in rubble while four pipelines collapsed in the Amboya area of ​​the Poanta sub-division Sirmaur deputy commissioner Sumit Khimta said several villages were cut off due to the collapse of the Tok Nagla bridge, affecting them to the highways.

Extensive road closures

In all, 53 roads were closed in the state due to bad weather, with 32 in Sirmaur alone. Other districts affected include Kangra, Mandi, Kullu and Shimla, further complicating travel for residents. In addition, 248 power systems were damaged, affecting communities.

Weather warnings and precipitation forecasts

The regional weather bureau issued an ‘orange’ warning for heavy rain in isolated areas of the state on Wednesday and a red warning for thunderstorms and lightning on Friday. Rainfall data showed that Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur recorded the highest rainfall of 301.5 mm.

Increased flood risk and ongoing challenges

Officials have warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in several districts, including Shimla, Sirmaur and Kangra, till Friday. Learning institutions in Poantasaheb and Shallai were closed for the day due to severe weather conditions, as locals reported sightings of.

Monsoon season impact

This monsoon season has already seen 185 rain-related fatalities and 28 individuals reported missing. The state has incurred losses estimated at Rs 1,332 crore, with a rainfall deficit of 19 percent recorded so far.

