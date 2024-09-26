Himachal govt takes U-turn on eateries order as Congress rebukes Vikramaditya Singh after backlash

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh

After the intervention of the Congress high command, the Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday clarified that no official decision has been taken to display shopkeepers' identity cards at their shops or eateries. The party sources say that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajiv Shukla and then Shukla informed Himachal Minister Vikramaditya Singh about Kharge's 'sentiment'.

Rajiv Shukla said on Thursday that no decision has been taken by the government to display the names of shopkeepers, but this came to the fore on the basis of the recommendation of a committee of the Assembly whose aim is to regulate shops and street vendors.

He said that unlike Uttar Pradesh, shopkeepers in Himachal Pradesh do not need to display their names or photos. Shukla said, "We have spoken to the Chief Minister (Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu) and Vikramaditya Singh. The Assembly Speaker had formed a committee to give licenses to street vendors. But it is not that they will have to put a board outside saying that this is the name. This is to regulate the street vendors.

"This is not the 'Yogi pattern'. In Uttar Pradesh, they do it from a political and communal point of view. It is not like that here, he added.

"I have already formed the committee, chaired by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, with members including ministers Anirudh Singh, Vikramaditya Singh, and several senior BJP legislators. The committee has been formed but as of now, no meeting of the committee has taken place. The committee’s findings would guide future action. It is premature to discuss the matter before the report is submitted," said Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania.

Himachal govt's diktat for street vendors draws flak

Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government created controversy after announcing that shopkeepers in the state will have to display their identity cards at their shops. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh told reporters that the decision was taken considering "apprehensions" expressed by several locals about rising number of migrants in the state.

"We have decided to make it mandatory for the street vendors to display their ID cards given by the street vendor's committee," he said.

Street vendors, especially those selling food items, will also be checked for hygiene and quality by the food supplies department, the minister added.

On September 20, in pursuance of a decision taken by the house on September 10, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania constituted a seven-member committee headed by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan for the framing of a policy for 'Street Vendors.

The other members of the Committee are Vikramaditya Singh, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Congress MLA Harish Janartha, and BJP MLAs Anil Sharma, Satpal Singh Satti, and Randhir Sharma, a statement said.

The decision to register outside workers with their real identity came following massive protests weeks ago for the demolition of alleged unauthorised portions of a mosque in Sanjauli. Demonstrations were held across the state by Hindu outfits, who demanded workers coming from outside to work in Himachal Pradesh be registered. The protesters also demanded that street vendor licences be given only to locals. According to them, there has been spurt in the number of street vendors belonging to the Muslim community.

