The High School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Exam has been postponed to January 19, 2020 in Assam. The examination was earlier scheduled to be held on December 22.

"The High School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam, scheduled to be held on 22nd December in Assam, will now be held on 19th January 2020," the Secondary Education Department said in a statement today.