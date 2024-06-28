Hemant Soren, former Jharkhand CM, gets bail in land scam case from High Court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) JMM leader and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Hemant Soren, the JMM leader and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, has been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in connection to a money laundering case related to a land scam.



Significantly, Soren who was allegedly involved in a land scam case, was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court six months post his arrest by the ED. He was arrested on January 31, 2024 from the Ranchi Raj Bhavan, minutes after he resigned as chief minister.



Case against Soren

The probe against Soren pertains to an 8.86-acre plot of land in Ranchi that the ED has alleged was illegally acquired by him. The money laundering investigation stems from multiple FIRs registered by Jharkhand Police in land "scam" cases against several people, including state government officials.

The ED is probing the alleged "huge amounts of proceeds of crime generated by manipulation of official records by showing dummy sellers and purchasers in the guise of forged/bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land having value in crores".

(This is a developing story. More details to be added)