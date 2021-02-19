Anti-tank guided missile systems Helina, Dhruvastra clear user trials; ready for induction

Image Source : PIB Anti-tank guided missile systems Helina, Dhruvastra clear user trials

Joint User Trials for Helina (Army Version) and Dhruvastra (Air Force Version) Missile Systems were carried out from Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) platform in desert ranges on Friday. The missile systems have been designed and developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Five missions were carried out for evaluating the missile capabilities in minimum and maximum range. The missiles were fired in hover and max forward flight against realistic static and moving targets. Some missions were carried out with warheads against derelict tanks. A mission was carried out against a moving target from a forward flying helicopter.

The Helina and Dhruvastra are third generation, Lock on Before Launch (LOBL) fire and forget Anti-Tank Guided Missiles that can engage targets both in direct hit mode as well as top attack mode. The system has all-weather day and night capability and can defeat battle tanks with conventional armour as well as with explosive reactive armour. It is one of the most-advanced anti-tank weapons in the world. Now, the missile systems are ready for induction.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Army and Air Force for the achievements. Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the efforts of teams involved in the successful trials.

