Helicopter crashes in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, 1 dead another injured

At least one person has died after a helicopter crashed in Maharashtra's Jalgaon.

At least one person has died while another is injured in a chopper crash in Jalgaon. As per reports, police and local authorities have reached the spot for relief and rescue work.

In another unfortunate news, a Russian An-28 passenger plane with at least 13 people on board went missing Friday in the Siberian region of Tomsk, AFP news reported citing aviation sources.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board but the Interfax and TASS news agencies said there were 13 people on board while the RIA Novosti agency said there were 17.

On Thursday, two women died when their small plane crashed into an empty home in a luxury gated community in the hills of Northern California.

Mary Ellen Carlin of Pacific Grove was flying the plane Tuesday, and Alice Diane Emig of Rancho Cordova and her dog, Toby, were on board, Emig's family told Monterey Bay-area news station KSBW-TV.

The twin-engine Cessna 421 crashed into the home in the gated community about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the city of Monterey shortly after departing from Monterey Regional Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash sparked a fire in the house that spread to nearby bushes, but crews got it under control Tuesday.

Carlin, the owner of the plane and a flight instructor, was planning to fly Emig from Monterey to Mather in the Sacramento area, family told the TV station.

Relatives said deputies told them no one survived the crash.

