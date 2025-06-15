Helicopter crash near Kedarnath kills seven: Timeline of crashes, emergency landings in Char Dham region The helicopter, operated by Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd, took off from Kedarnath around 5:30 AM en route to Guptkashi. It crashed shortly after take-off between Gaurikund and Trijuginarayan in the Kedarghati region and reportedly caught fire after impact.

New Delhi:

In a tragic incident a helicopter crash near Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand claimed the lives of all seven people on board early on Sunday morning. According to Nandan Singh Rajwar, District Disaster Management Officer of Rudraprayag, the incident occurred above the Gaurikund forest area amid poor visibility caused by adverse weather conditions. The victims included six pilgrims and the pilot.

This crash comes just days after the devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which killed 241 passengers and caused several fatalities on the ground. It also reminds us of the recent mishaps related to helicopters in the Uttarakhand and Char Dham region.

Here’s a look at the recent crashes and emergency landings in the area:

June 13, 2025: An Apache attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force made a precautionary landing in a field in Punjab's Pathankot district during a routine sortie. The chopper had taken off from the Pathankot airbase and was later flown back by the pilot and co-pilot, both of whom were safe.

June 7, 2025: A Kestrel Aviation helicopter en route to Kedarnath made an emergency landing on the highway near Sirsi in Rudraprayag district after developing a technical snag during take-off. The helicopter had taken off from Badasu base and landed dangerously close to buildings. The pilot sustained minor injuries and was hospitalised, while the five pilgrims onboard were unharmed.

May 8, 2025: A private helicopter on its way to the Gangotri temple crashed near Gangnani in Uttarkashi district, killing six people including the pilot and injuring one. The deceased included five women and the pilot from Vadodara. The only survivor, Maktur Bhaskar (51) of Andhra Pradesh, was seriously injured and airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh. The helicopter had departed from Sahastradhara in Dehradun and crashed around 8:45 AM, falling into a 200-250 metre-deep gorge near the Rishikesh-Gangotri highway.

October 16, 2024: A helicopter carrying Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had to make an emergency landing in Ralam village near Munsiyari due to bad weather and low visibility. The chopper was heading to Milam Glacier and landed around 1:30 PM. Three officials including the Additional Chief Election Officer of Uttarakhand were onboard, and all were reported safe while waiting for weather clearance to return.

In recent months, multiple helicopter-related incidents have occurred in and around Uttarakhand, especially during the Char Dham Yatra season. These include technical failures, emergency landings, and fatal crashes due to mechanical issues or adverse weather. In response, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated safety audits and enhanced surveillance of chopper services in the region, and is also reviewing the necessity of curtailing helicopter operations to Char Dham if required.