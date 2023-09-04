Heavy rains to lash parts of Andhra Pradesh for next five days | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Heavy rains predicted in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rains are expected to lash parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next five days. According to the Meteorological department, lightning, and thunderstorms will accompany heavy showers in the state. From Monday to Wednesday, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), South Coastal AP (SCAP), Rayalaseema and Yanam, along with lightning and thunderstorms.

On Thursday and Friday, parts of NCAP and Yanam are likely to witness heavy rains, accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms, said the official from the Amaravati Meteorological Centre in a press release.

Cyclonic circulation

According to the Met department, the cyclonic circulation over the northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood now lies over the northwest area of the same sea and vicinity. It extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and tilts towards the southwest direction with height.

Under the influence of this weather system, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, the official added.

Heavy rains lash parts of Kerala

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed many parts of Kerala in the last couple of days leading to the death of two people in Alappuzha district. With this, the IMD on Monday issued an Orange alert in two districts of the southern state for the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts for today and tomorrow. An Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm.

(with inputs from PTI)

