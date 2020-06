Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi; waterlogging reported | Photos Heavy rains have lashed across the national capital on the night of June 21 and early morning June 22. Visuals of water logging have come in from various areas of Delhi. Delhi witnessed light showers yesterday as well when the residents of Delhi were left disappointed as they were unable to view the historic 'Ring of Fire' as the iconic Solar Eclipse 2020 decorated the skies in India.

