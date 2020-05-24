Image Source : ANI Heavy rain, strong winds lash Bengaluru, IMD predicts rainfall till May 29

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Bengaluru on Friday, leaving several trees uprooted near the BTM layout. Reports of waterlogging and roads caving-in also came to light.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted rainfall in Bengaluru till May 30.

Karnataka: Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Bengaluru today. Trees were uprooted near the BTM layout. pic.twitter.com/Tl2I2Mbj9j — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020

The IMD, in its weather update issued for today, had warned of heavy to heavy rainfall in isolated pockets of Kerala and Karnataka. The heavy downpour was predicted to be accompanied by strong winds. The turbulence in weather could continue in some parts of the southern India till May 28.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to continue over northeast and adjoining East India and over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala," the IMD had warned for Sunday.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage