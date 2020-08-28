Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. According to reports, the eastern parts of Noida and western parts of Greater Noida received heavy rains after a cloudy morning. Meanwhile, western parts of Noida including sectors 112, 122, 16, and 18 also witnessed moderate to heavy rain.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), There may be a light to moderate patchy rain over the Delhi-national capital region (NCR) for the next two days but not heavy rain as was expected.
Delhi has an 8% rain deficiency until Thursday. Rain within -19% and +19% category during monsoon season is considered to be in the normal category.
See pics of the area after rain just now. Wonder why wrong report was given by the person who visited yesterday. Could you please look into this and help remove the blockage for smooth out flow of accumulated rainwater. pic.twitter.com/8nErDsyWR9— Bhavnish Harish (@Bhavnish_Harish) August 28, 2020
Thank you for bringing this to our notice. Your concern has been addressed. pic.twitter.com/iJ0SQuUjNd— NOIDA Authority (@noida_authority) August 27, 2020
Rain in Noida #IHateRains 😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/aKkxF1L00i— Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) August 28, 2020
Finally it is going to #rain over #Delhi NCR. #Thunder clouds are moving from east. #Raining in parts of #Noida. Soon it will cover many areas of #Delhi. #DelhiRains @SkymetWeather pic.twitter.com/jU04zB6OlK— Mahesh Palawat (@Mpalawat) August 28, 2020
Heavy rain in Noida sector 125 @SkymetWeather @Mpalawat pic.twitter.com/1vaoFPXt4Q— Rajesh Kumar Singh (@Rajeshkumar2974) August 28, 2020