Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. According to reports, the eastern parts of Noida and western parts of Greater Noida received heavy rains after a cloudy morning. Meanwhile, western parts of Noida including sectors 112, 122, 16, and 18 also witnessed moderate to heavy rain.

New Delhi Updated on: August 28, 2020 13:08 IST
Heavy rain lashed several parts of Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.  According to reports, the eastern parts of Noida and western parts of Greater Noida received heavy rains after a cloudy morning. Meanwhile, western parts of Noida including sectors 112, 122, 16, and 18 also witnessed moderate to heavy rain. 

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), There may be a light to moderate patchy rain over the Delhi-national capital region (NCR) for the next two days but not heavy rain as was expected. 

Delhi has an 8% rain deficiency until Thursday. Rain within -19% and +19% category during monsoon season is considered to be in the normal category.

