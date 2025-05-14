'Heartfelt gratitude to all': BSF Jawan Purnam Shaw’s wife thanks PM Modi for his safe release from Pakistan Shaw had "inadvertently" crossed over to Pakistan territory while on operational duty in the area of Ferozepur sector on April 23 and was detained by Pak Rangers.

New Delhi:

BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in Pakistan Rangers' custody since 23 April 2025, repatriated to India on Wednesday. In West Bengal, his wife Rajani Shaw thanked PM Modi and the Centre for hsi safe release.

“Everything is possible if there is PM Modi. When Pahalgam attack occurred on 22nd April, he avenged everyone's 'suhag' within 15-20 days through Operation Sindoor. 4-5 days later, he brought back my 'suhag'. So, I would like to fold my hands and extend heartfelt gratitude,” she said.

She said she had everyone's support, the entire country was standing with her. “So, thank you to everyone with folded hands - my husband could return to India due to all of you,” she said.

Other family members of Purnam Kumar Shaw expressed immense relief and gratitude to the central government and BSF authorities for securing his return.

The constable, who hails from Rishra in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, was handed over to the BSF by Pakistan Rangers at 10:30 am via the Attari-Wagah border front in Punjab. Shaw was apprehended by the Rangers on April 23 from along the India-Pakistan International Border in Ferozepur district, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack.

“We are very happy today. We thank the central government and the BSF authorities for their efforts in safely bringing him back. The past two weeks have been filled with sleepless nights and uncertainty for us. We were constantly worried about his well-being,” a family member of Shaw told reporters.

“We are now eagerly waiting to speak to him and see him in person. Our prayers have finally been answered,” he said.

A BSF spokesperson said the handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols.

Shaw had "inadvertently" crossed over to Pakistan territory while on operational duty in the area of Ferozepur sector on April 23 and detained by Pak Rangers, he said.

The jawan, belonging to the 24th BSF battalion, will not be drafted in active duty and will also be part of an official inquiry instituted by the Punjab frontier of the BSF to look into the sequence of his apprehension by the Rangers and find lapses, if any, they said.