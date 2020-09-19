Image Source : PTI HCL sets up coronavirus facilities at LNJP and DDU hospital

In a noble gesture, the HCL foundation has helped set-up isolation and treatment units for the Covid-19 disease at two government hospitals. The foundation donated 150 beds, an ambulance with life support, and a team of over 120 doctors, nurses, paramedics, and general duty assistants, to the Covid facilities at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital.

The foundation has donated 50 beds to DDU hospital while it has provided 100 beds to the LNJP, including the ambulance and team of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and general duty assistants.

The beds donated to LNJP were also added to the child-friendly Covid-19 ward opened at the hospital two days ago.The foundation stated that its support aims to provide Covid-19 care facilities, especially to underprivileged sections, who approach state-run hospitals during health emergencies.

"We aim to provide vulnerable communities in Delhi - mainly slum population, migrant labourers, and rural communities - access to early screening and treatment facilities. For this, HCL has set up a 100-bed Isolation and Treatment unit for moderate to severe cases at LNJP and a 50-Bed Isolation unit at the DDU Hospital. Given the increased burden on the staff at the two hospitals in the wake of a large number of daily positive cases, HCLF has also committed to providing human resource support to the isolation and treatment unit at the two hospitals," the foundation said.

"It is important to support the institutions engaged in the war against the pandemic and HCL Foundation is committed to fighting Covid-19 hand in hand with the Government of Delhi and its partners- Doctors For You," Nidhi Pundhir, director of HCL foundation said.

Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, who has tested positive with the Covid-19 and is under the home-isolation, appreciated the efforts of the HCL foundation.

"I appreciate the HCL Foundation for stepping up to help strengthen the state's response to the corona pandemic. It is a crucial step towards helping the underprivileged get access to early screening and treatment facilities, ultimately leading to curbing the number of COVID-19 positive patients," Sisodia said.

Meanwhile, Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of LNJP, expressed his gratitude to the HCL to enhance its capacity amid the rising surge.

"We are thankful to the HCL Foundation for coming forward and supporting LNJP and providing us with beds, an ambulance, and a team of doctors, nurses, and paramedics at a time when we are dealing with a global health crisis. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with the organisation," he said.

The fire did not get any closer that night, but as the week wore on, they worked to build fire lines, trying to draw the blaze away from town, sometimes with the help of local loggers.

“An active wildfire is almost impossible to attack head-on,” McFarland said. Instead, they use bulldozers to dig trenches it can’t jump or burn the wood and brush it needs for fuel.

Those techniques helped save a small collection of homes in southern Oregon late Sunday, said Bart Vawdrey, deputy fire chief in Draper, Utah.

The Pacific Northwest is new territory for many Utah firefighters, who typically battle wildfires fed by smaller trees in the mountains of that desert state. The giant trees of Oregon tend to burn hotter, drying out the forest nearby and further feeding the blaze.

Still, the basic tactics are the same. Firefighters cleared out brush, cut fire lines and laid out hoses near the school in Butte Falls so crews can grab them quickly if the blaze roars into town.

“Sometimes it’s like a game of chess,” Vawdrey said, “and mother nature usually wins.”

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage