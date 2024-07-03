From Cop to 'Parmatma': Bhole Baba's, Hathras tragedy godman, devotional empire spans across states

Follow us on Image Source : X/PTI/ANI The satsang where Hathras incident occurred was conducted by Narayan Hari, also known as Bhole Baba, who is said to have connections with politics.

Hathras Stampede: Seventeen years ago, Intelligence Department cop Suraj Pal Singh resigned from his job and reinvented himself with a new identity. This new identity was that of Narayan Sakar Hari. His style was entirely different from that of traditional saints and preachers. Dressed in a suit and tie, with dark sunglasses, he sat on a shining silver throne on stage, accompanied by his wife on a chair beside him. There were no religious materials or offerings of fruits and flowers. Starting from the districts of Uttar Pradesh, his "empire of faith" spread to many states, reaching villages across the country. Keeping a distance from the police, administration, politicians, and media, he became known as 'Bhole Baba -- the deity of the poor and marginalised society'.

Initially, his followers were mainly from marginalised communities, but as people from all castes and classes began to join him, he changed his name, as per media reports. Each of his 'satsang' attracted millions of people, yet no application for police security was made, nor was there any extensive publicity, the report stated. Bhole Baba also went on to establish an ashram on his ancestral land. After that, he started conducting satsangs by travelling around. As Baba's influence grew, committees were formed in villages and cities. These committees organized satsangs in their respective areas. Followers attending the satsang used to reach the venue at their own expense. Organisers would arrange for a community meal (bhandara) only after receiving Baba's permission. Baba's satsangs were held in several districts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.

No offerings, no donations at satsangs

In the events organised by Sakar Vishw Hari, there are neither offerings nor donations. Followers arrive and pay their respects to Baba from below the stage. This approach has significantly boosted Baba's popularity. He neither invokes the name of any deity nor sells any literature or materials.

Baba arrived in Mainpuri after Gwalior

Baba arrived in Mainpuri's Bichhwan to attend an event organised in Sikandra Rao, Hathras. According to sources, Baba was in Gwalior a month ago. Following that, he was invited by the committee in Bichhwan, Mainpuri. From Mainpuri, Baba went to Sikandra Rao and was scheduled to return to Mainpuri after the satsang.

Devotion to Baba's foot dust

People of all age groups are followers of Baba and he does not meet anyone personally, so followers are eager to collect the dust from his feet. Often, when Baba's convoy passes through a route, followers lie down on the ground in reverence. Women collect the dust in their veils and take it with them.

Baba's splendor in the 'White House' of Patiyali

Baba Bhole displays his grandeur in his 'White House.' This complex, spanning one hectare, includes both residential facilities and an ashram. It is designed in a fortress-like style, with white exterior walls so high that no one can peek inside. He established the ashram on more than one hectare of ancestral land in 1992 in his native village. The main gate of the ashram is located on the Patiyali-Sidhpura road in Uttar Pradesh

With the establishment of the ashram, his name changed to Narayan Sakar Hari (Bhole Baba). Initially, there was less construction and more open land in the ashram complex. Gradually, additional buildings were constructed. Experts say that the complex now includes a large kitchen. During the grand satsang held on the first Tuesday of every month, food and offerings are prepared here. Hundreds of volunteers assist in these activities.

