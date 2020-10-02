Being closely watched in the garb of security, calls may be getting traced: Hathras victim's brother

Image Source : FILE/PTI Hathras: Police personnel stand guard at the entrance of the victim's village.

Hathras victim's brother has alleged that his family was being closely watched in the garb of security. Speaking to India TV, he said that scores of police personnel were guarding their house, with many barging inside the premises anytime.

"We are being very closely monitored. Police barges in our house at 6 AM, remain guard around the main gate, entrance, terrace. If this is not surveillance, then what is? They say it is for security purposes. But they should do it around the house, why do they have to enter our houses. Infact, DM and ADM barge in anytime," the 20-year-old Dalit victim's brother told India TV.

"Yesterday ADM had asked us who was shooting and sharing the videos from here. Nobody said anything. Infact, I don't wish to reveal anything via this phone...who knows my number might be getting traced," he feared.

As Uttar Pradesh Police didn't confirm rape, the victim's brother claimed that he had evidences establishing it was a rape. "I can't reveal that right now till I meet any lawyers. I can only share the information them," he added.

The Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 and referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday.

