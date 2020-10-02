Image Source : ANI Hundreds gather at Jantar Mantar to demand justice for Hathras victim, CM Kejriwal joins in

Hundreds of people gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar today evening to protest against the barbaric gang-rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhim Army had earlier given the protest call, asking people to congregate.

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D Raja are also part of the protest. Speaking to news agency ANI, Yechury said, "The UP government has no right to stay in power. Our demand is that justice should be served."

CM Kejriwal joins protest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached Jantar Mantar as AAP stages protest against the Uttar Pradesh government against the brutal gangrape and death of a Hathras teen.

"There should be no politics on this issue. Why should such an incident happen in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mumbai or Delhi? No rape incidents should happen in the country," he said.

Will continue struggle till UP CM resigns: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who took part in a protest against Hathras incident at Jantar Mantar, has said that he will continue to protest until UP CM Yogi Adityanath resigns.

"I will visit Hathras. Our struggle will continue till the time UP CM doesn't resign, and justice is served. I urge SC to take cognizance of the incident," he told ANI.

The Delhi Police had earlier said no permission has been given for gatherings in view of Section 144 imposed last month. Police said protests are permitted only at Jantar Mantar with prior permission and attendance of only 100 people.

