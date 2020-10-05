Hathras case: DMK's Kanimozhi detained during protest march to Raj Bhawan in Chennai

Image Source : ANI DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi along with other leaders detained on Monday while taking out candlelight vigil in Chennai against the brutal gangrape of a 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. The protest march, organized by party's women wing, started from Saidapet and heading towards the Raj Bhavan. The police took the protestors to a Guindy's community hall.

To support the protest, hundreds of activists and DMK workers gathered on the road holding candles and flashlights to demand justice for the Dalit women, who succumbed to injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, a fortnight after her brutal gangrape.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) holds a candlelight vigil in Chennai against the #Hathras (UP) alleged gangrape case.



DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi along with few other party workers was detained later by the police. pic.twitter.com/NTWcX6lSyY — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

Before her detention, the MP from Tuticorin addressed gathering at Little Mount, where she said, "A cruel rape happened in Uttar Pradesh, where a girl was brutally raped. UP govt is trying to hide the rape incident. Since BJP govt has come to power, a crime against women have been rising."

DMK, an ally of the Congress, attacked the BJP government in UP and alleged that the Rahul Gandhi was pushed to the ground when he wanted to visit Hathras victim's family.

Party chief MK Stalin, who was also present at the protest march, called on the UP government to apologise to Gandhis for misbehaviour. Stalin said, "A Dalit woman has been brutally raped in UP's Hathras. We are seeking justice and we want to make sure that these incidents don't repeat. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was pushed to the ground, this is a push-down to democracy.

A Dalit woman has been brutally raped in UP's #Hathras. We are seeking justice and we want to make sure that these incidents don't repeat. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was pushed to the ground, this is a push-down to democracy: DMK chief MK Stalin in Chennai #TamilNadu https://t.co/qhv1txIKKz pic.twitter.com/J7UGPkTpm6 — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi were manhandled by UP Police at Delhi-Noida flyway, on their way to Hathras. While on Thursday, Rahul was pushed to the grounds by the police when a Congress delegation tried to visit victim's village.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage