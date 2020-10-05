Monday, October 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Hathras case: DMK's Kanimozhi detained during protest march to Raj Bhawan in Chennai

Hathras case: DMK's Kanimozhi detained during protest march to Raj Bhawan in Chennai

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi along with other leaders detained on Monday while taking out candlelight vigil in Chennai against the brutal gangrape of a 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Chennai Published on: October 05, 2020 20:58 IST
DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi
Image Source : ANI

DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi along with other leaders detained on Monday while taking out candlelight vigil in Chennai against the brutal gangrape of a 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. The protest march, organized by party's women wing, started from Saidapet and heading towards the Raj Bhavan. The police took the protestors to a Guindy's community hall. 

To support the protest, hundreds of activists and DMK workers gathered on the road holding candles and flashlights to demand justice for the Dalit women, who succumbed to injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, a fortnight after her brutal gangrape. 

Before her detention, the MP from Tuticorin addressed gathering at Little Mount, where she said, "A cruel rape happened in Uttar Pradesh, where a girl was brutally raped. UP govt is trying to hide the rape incident. Since BJP govt has come to power, a crime against women have been rising."

DMK, an ally of the Congress, attacked the BJP government in UP and alleged that the Rahul Gandhi was pushed to the ground when he wanted to visit Hathras victim's family. 

Party chief MK Stalin, who was also present at the protest march, called on the UP government to apologise to Gandhis for misbehaviour. Stalin said, "A Dalit woman has been brutally raped in UP's Hathras. We are seeking justice and we want to make sure that these incidents don't repeat. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was pushed to the ground, this is a push-down to democracy.

Earlier on Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi were manhandled by UP Police at Delhi-Noida flyway, on their way to Hathras. While on Thursday, Rahul was pushed to the grounds by the police when a Congress delegation tried to visit victim's village.   

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X