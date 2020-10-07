Hathras case: AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar booked under Epidemic Act

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar with Arvind Kejriwal. He has been booked under the Epidemic Act.

The Hathras police have filed a case against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar under the Epidemic Act. Kumar, who represents Kondli constituency in the Delhi Assembly, had gone to meet the Hathras case victim on October 4 just days after he tested positive for Covid-19. The politician had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 29.

"Case registered against Delhi AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar under Epidemic Act at Chandpa Police Station (in Hathras)," news agency ANI quoted Hathras Superintendent of Police as saying.

According to police, the AAP MLA should have followed 14 days of isolation norms, adding that he would be sent a notice in this regard.

The AAP MLA had last month announced that he was suffering from mild fever and he has tested tested positive for coronavirus. "Due to which I will be at home in isolation. Whoever has met me in the last 2-3 days should also get his test done," he had tweeted on September 29.

He visited the victim's home on October 4. He even shared videos of his visit. When he visited Hathras, it was not known whether he has tested negative for Covid-19.

"I have just returned after meeting the family of the Hathras victim. An atmosphere of fear is being created in the family. This is a murder of democracy and the Constitution. There is no law in Yogi Raj in Uttar Pradesh, Jungle Raj is going on!” he had tweeted.

The victim was allegedly raped by four men on September 14 in Hathras. She died a fortnight later at a Delhi hospital.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has given an additional 10 days to the three-member SIT investigating the case. The SIT, constituted on September 30, is led by Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup. It was initially given seven days to submit its report.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage