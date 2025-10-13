Haryana to reward farmers Rs 1,200 per acre for not burning stubble, double fine for violators The Haryana government has raised incentives for farmers who refrain from burning stubble to Rs 1,200 per acre and announced double fines, up to Rs 30,000 for violators. Offending farmers may face FIRs and lose MSP privileges for two years as authorities ramp up surveillance to combat pollution.

As paddy harvesting begins in Haryana, the state government has intensified its efforts to curb the recurring issue of stubble burning that chokes Delhi-NCR every winter. The Haryana government has announced an increase in the incentive amount for farmers who refrain from burning crop residue. The reward has been raised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 per acre. At the same time, penalties for stubble burning have been doubled and orders have been issued to register FIRs against violators.

Agriculture department teams are monitoring every village closely to ensure compliance. Notably, stubble burning after paddy harvest significantly worsens air quality across Delhi-NCR which causes respiratory problems and eye irritation among residents during the festive season.

Rs 1,200 per acre for not burning stubble

The Supreme Court has directed the governments of Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh to take strict measures to prevent stubble burning and its contribution to air pollution. In response, Haryana is conducting awareness campaigns across villages and offering increased incentives to encourage sustainable practices. Farmers who avoid stubble burning will receive Rs 1,200 per acre as a reward. However, those found burning stubble will face stringent penalties. A fine of Rs 5,000 per acre will be imposed along with legal action under relevant environmental laws.

Penalty up to Rs 30,000 and restrictions on MSP sale

If farmers continue to burn stubble even after paying the initial fine, the government has authorised penalties of up to Rs 30,000. Offending farmers will be identified and marked with a red flag on the "Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal", making them ineligible to sell their crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP) for two years. To ensure strict enforcement, satellite surveillance and local monitoring teams have been deployed across districts. Notably, these measures have been taken by the government with an aim to discourage stubble burning by combining incentives for compliance with strong punitive measures for violations.

