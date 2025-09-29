Punjab govt to monitor stubble burning incidents in real-time using satellite data, counsel farmers Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi after harvesting of the paddy crop in October and November.

The Punjab government organised a special awareness and support camp in Amritsar on Sunday to curb stubble burning, along with a dedicated control room for real-time monitoring. Using satellite data, the control room will detect stubble burning incidents and immediately notify the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the affected area. The SDM will then dispatch a team to counsel farmers and discourage them from burning stubble.

It is pertinent to mention that stubble burning in neighbouring states, including Punjab and Haryana, is one of the major causes of air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region during the winter. As the window for the Rabi crop, wheat, is very short after the paddy harvest, some farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue for sowing the next crop.

How will Punjab monitor stubble burning incidents?

"Satellites detect stubble-burning incidents using various sensors, and the data is monitored by our officers. Nodal and cluster officers of the concerned area then alert the SDM about the incident. A team immediately visits the spot to counsel farmers against burning stubble," Yug, Control Room Supervisor, told news agency ANI.

"These continuous efforts have made farmers more aware of the harmful effects, and many are now avoiding the practice. We also inform them about different state government schemes that support alternatives to stubble burning. Additionally, farmers who refrained from burning stubble were honoured on Independence Day and Republic Day," he added.

90 cases of stubble burning in Punjab

A total of 90 cases of stubble burning have been reported in Punjab so far. Of which eight new cases of stubble burning were reported in the state on Sunday. ​​Amritsar has reported the highest number of cases so far, with 51 incidents.

Fines totaling Rs 2,25,000 have been imposed in 47 stubble burning cases, and FIRs have been registered under Section 223 of the BNS Act in 49 cases.

Additionally, red entries have been made in the land records of 32 farmers. A red entry in land revenue records means that the farmer cannot sell, mortgage, or take a loan against that land.

CAQM directs Punjab, Haryana to ensure zero stubble burning

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed Punjab and Haryana to ensure zero stubble burning during the upcoming paddy harvest season and to strictly enforce crop residue management measures. The directions came after detailed review meetings with senior officers, deputy commissioners, district magistrates, and police officials from 23 districts of Punjab and 22 districts of Haryana.

CAQM said flying squad teams will be deployed in the hotspot districts of both states to monitor ground-level progress. A dedicated CAQM cell has also been set up at Kheti Bhawan in Mohali to coordinate between Punjab and Haryana and oversee paddy residue management activities.

Punjab was asked to bridge gaps in the availability of crop residue management machinery, ensure inter-district movement of balers, strengthen vigilance through the "Parali Protection Force", and accelerate biomass co-firing in thermal power plants. Haryana was directed to plug machinery gaps, improve storage facilities for paddy straw bales, provide insurance options for farmers, and take strict action against those resorting to stubble burning.

Both states were instructed to mobilize crop residue management equipment according to harvesting patterns, intensify evening patrolling to check farm fires, and sensitize local bodies about preventing open burning of municipal solid waste and biomass.

CAQM stressed that stubble burning cannot be allowed and called for incentives as well as penalties to enforce compliance.

