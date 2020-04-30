Haryana resumes rapid coronavirus testing from today after green signal from Centre

Image Source : AP A healthcare worker check a COVID-19 test kit amid global testings being conducted in the country.

Haryana will resume rapid tests for coronavirus in the state after it received a green signal from the Centre. The state will conduct rapid tests for detecting COVID-19 using 25,000 test kits it received from a South Korean company. The testings will commence from today (Thursday).

State health minister Anil Viz on Wednesday said they will start rapid testing from Thursday (today) for which the Centre has allowed. Rapid testings for coronavirus were halted in the country after discrepencies had emerged in testing kits those arrived from China. However, Haryana from the beginging was using testing kits manufactured by a South Korean company in Manesar.

Viz also mentioned that the state has already received 25,000 testing kits from the South Korean company and is due to get another 75,000 soon. Rapid tests will be conducted on those 11,000 coronavirus suspects who have mild symptoms like cold, cough. Apart from this, daily wage vendors including vegetable vendors and journalists will also be tested for possible COVID-19 exposure.

