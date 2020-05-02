Image Source : AP Haryana police seizes illicit liquor worth 3 crore from Sonipat (image used for representational purpose only)

Haryana Police has seized 5200 boxes of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Sonipat district when the consignment was being smuggled in trucks during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

The police has also arrested three persons in this connection. The estimated value of seized liquor in around 3 crore.

