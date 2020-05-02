Saturday, May 02, 2020
     
Haryana police seizes illicit liquor worth 3 crore from Sonipat

The police has also arrested three persons in this connection. The estimated value of seized liquor in around 3 crore.   

Sonipat Published on: May 02, 2020 20:27 IST
Haryana police seizes illicit liquor worth 3 crore from Sonipat (image used for representational purpose only)

Haryana Police has seized 5200 boxes of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Sonipat district when the consignment was being smuggled in trucks during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

The police has also arrested three persons in this connection. The estimated value of seized liquor in around 3 crore. 

