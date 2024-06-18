Haryana Police Assistant Sub-Inspector kills self in Faridabad, no suicide note found

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Haryana Police allegedly ended his life by hanging himself at the police line in Faridabad's Sector 30. According to officials, the deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Umrao Singh, a resident of Rohdai village in Rewari district. He was posted at the police line, they said.

It is being said that he was under mental stress. The reasons for Singh killing himself are being investigated, they added. Singh had been employed with the Haryana Police for about 23 years. He was posted at the police line where he lived alone. He was suffering from diabetes and other ailments, the police said.

Around 6:00 am, when Singh did not leave his room, his colleagues tried to wake him. After he still did not come out, they looked through the window and found him hanging. A police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. A senior officer said they did not find any suicide note from the spot. The reasons for his suicide are being investigated.

Constable kills Assistant Sub-Inspector in Jharkhand

Earlier this month, a police constable was apprehended for allegedly murdering an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI). The accused has been identified as constable Anant Singh Munda, who reportedly shot ASI Dharmendra Singh with an INSAS rifle after a dispute over a minor issue escalated. According to the information, both Munda and Singh were residing in a rented accommodation along with two other individuals at the time of the incident. Following the shooting, Munda locked himself inside the room. It wasn't until the next day morning that police managed to enter the room and take Munda into custody, according to an official statement.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh: Man kills eight members of his family with axe in Chhindwara, later hangs himself