Image Source : PTI Haryana bans pan masala, gutkha for 1 year in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

In the view of COVID-19 spread, the Haryana state Food and Drugs Administration on Wednesday slapped a one-year ban on the selling and manufacturing of gutkha and pan masala. The ban was directed by the Commissioner of Food and Drugs Administration who has directed all districts to comply and implement his orders strictly.

According to RS Sangwan, DPRO of Gurugram, Haryana has prohibited the manufacture, storage distribution or sale of tobacco.

"The letter said, in the exercise of section-30 of the Food and Safety and Standard act, 2006, Commissioner Food and Drugs Administration of Haryana, has prohibited in the interest of public health and banned the manufacture, storage distribution or sale of tobacco which is either flavoured, scented or mixed with any addictive in view of the spread of COVID-19 in Haryana state", Sangwan said.

Also Read | Haryana man applies sanitizer, suffers burns after coming in contact with cooking gas

Also Read | 4 dead in Haryana's Nuh after being run over by vehicle on KMP expressway​