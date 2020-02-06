Haryana on alert to tackle locust attack

Image Source : FILE Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Parkash Dalal on Thursday said that after reports of locust attack in Punjab and Rajasthan, the state has also been put on high alert

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Parkash Dalal on Thursday said that after reports of locust attack in Punjab and Rajasthan, the state has also been put on high alert. Special supervision teams have been constituted to tackle the situation and to spread awareness about locust attack in the state.

To control the locust attack, farmers will also get pesticides at 50 per cent subsidy, Dalal said in a statement here. The minister has appealed to the farmers to inspect their fields and report the presence of a locust attack to authorities.

He said farmers have also been given special training on how to stop the locus attack. The minister said preparations are being made in districts adjoining Rajasthan and Punjab, including Sirsa, Fatehabad and Hisar. Apart from these, arrangements have been made in Bhiwani, Mahendragarh, Rewari and Charkhi Dadri districts as well.

