Haryana Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: Congress gains ground as BJP may lose 2-4 seats

In a major setback for the Bhartiya Janta Party, the India TV-CNX exit poll on Saturday predicted that the BJP may fail to maintain its 2019 poll decision in Haryana. The India TV-CNX exit poll results, which come mere three days ahead of the counting of votes on June 4, said that as against the total ten seats swept by the BJP in Haryana (in 2019), the party during the Lok Sabha Polls 2024 is likely to win over 6–8 seats. It also further mentioned that Congress can win over 2-4 seats in the state.





Polling in all ten Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana was held in the sixth phase on May 25.

However, the voter turnout during the polling reported a significant decline compared to the 2019 data. The voter turnout recorded in Haryana during the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls stands at 64.80%, while the voter turnout reported during the 2019 polls stood at 70%.

Haryana Elections 2024: Date of Results

As announced by the Election Commission of India, the counting of votes for the ten seats in Haryana, as well as the remaining Lok Sabha seats across the country, will be held on June 4. Of the total 545 seats in Parliament, polling was held across 543 seats during the seven phases of the Lok Sabha Polls 2024. The remaining two seats are filled by nominated representatives of the Anglo-Indian community.

Haryana Elections 2024: Constituencies and Candidates

Ambala: Banto Kataria (BJP) vs Varun Chaudhary (Congress)

Kurukshetra: Naveen Jindal (BJP) vs Sushil Gupta (AAP) vs INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala

Sirsa: Ashok Tanwar (BJP) vs Selja Kumari (Congress)

Hisar: Ranjit Singh Chautala (BJP) vs Jai Parkash (Congress)

Karnal: Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP) vs Divyanshu Budhiraja (Congress)

Sonipat: Mohan Lal Badoli (BJP) vs Satpal Brahmachari (Congress)

Rohtak: Arvind Kumar Sharma (BJP) vs Deepender Singh Hooda (Congress)

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh: Dharambir Singh Chaudhary (BJP) vs Rao Dan Singh (Congress)

Gurgaon: Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP) vs Raj Babbar (Congress)

Faridabad: Krishan Pal Gurjar (BJP) vs Mahender Pratap Singh (Congress)

What Happened in 2019 and 2014

Significantly, the BJP, which holds strong prominence among all ten seats in the state, is again eyeing a clean sweep for the second time in a row. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, the party successfully secured a thumping victory on all ten seats in the state and is now again in 2024 vying to ensure the same.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that compared to 2014, it was a one-way battle for BJP in Haryana, as the party managed to sweep all the constituencies under its umbrella. In 2014, the BJP had secured seven seats, while the remaining three were represented by INLD (2 seats) and Indian National Congress (1 seat).