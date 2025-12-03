Haryana lawyer arrested for spying for Pakistan, routed Rs 45 lakh through hawala Investigators have uncovered a major terror funding trail involving a Haryana resident accused of spying for the ISI. He allegedly moved Rs 45 lakh via hawala channels linked to networks across Punjab.

Nuh (Haryana):

In a major breakthrough, investigators have revealed that a man from Haryana's Nuh district, arrested in November for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI, had travelled to Punjab five times in the past three months to move money for terror funding. The accused, identified as advocate Rizwan, is suspected of handling transactions worth nearly Rs 45 lakh through hawala operators connected to terror networks, a senior investigating officer said on Tuesday.

Punjab connection and Hawala trail

According to police sources, the wider network appears to have strong links to Pathankot with handlers operating across several cities in Punjab. Officials believe that hawala traders moved over Rs 1 crore within a short span, with a significant portion earmarked for strengthening terrorist activities in the state. The flow of illegal funds, investigators say, indicates a well-organised operation managed from multiple locations.

SIT makes multiple arrests across Punjab

The Special Investigation Team of Nuh police initially detained Rizwan's associate, Musharraf, for questioning but later released him. The SIT then arrested Ajay Arora of Malaysian Patti in Jalandhar for allegedly sending money to Rizwan through hawala channels and helping facilitate the transactions. Soon after Arora's arrest, three more individuals were picked up from Amritsar. The suspects, identified as Sandeep Singh, Amandeep and Jaskaran, have been placed on an eight-day police remand. Officials believe more arrests are likely as the investigation deepens.

Bank account under scanner

The police also presented Rizwan in court during the night. Officials at Punjab National Bank in Tauru confirmed that Rizwan holds an account with them but said they have been instructed not to share any details. "We are providing the police with the information they require about Rizwan's bank account. Senior police officers have visited the bank multiple times," said Surender Kumar Meena, the bank manager, while refusing to reveal further details, as reported by news agency PTI.

SIT probing money trail and movement patterns

During interrogation, Rizwan reportedly disclosed several details, including taking his colleague Musharraf from Bainsi village along with him on his visits to Punjab. However, Musharraf was said to be unaware of the real motive behind the trips, an SIT officer stated. A senior official said that activities linked to terrorism are being monitored closely. Suspects are being identified and their backgrounds thoroughly examined. "The SIT team is investigating the bank details, transactions, and even the mobile locations of the suspects. Their daily activities are also being closely monitored. The matter is related to the security of the country, and an in-depth investigation will be conducted", he added.

Previous arrests in similar cases

Earlier in May, police arrested Mohammad Tarif of Kangarka village in Tauru for allegedly sharing sensitive military information with Pakistani handlers and supplying Indian SIM cards to agents at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. In the same month, Arman from Rajaka village was arrested on spying charges.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan: Pakistani spy arrested in Jaisalmer for sharing Army's intel with ISI during Op Sindoor