Image Source : FILE Haryana allows govt schools to open administrative offices

The Haryana government on Monday announced it has allowed government schools to open their administrative offices to carry out urgent and unavoidable administrative functions while ensuring strict compliance of norms for the containment of COVID-19.

However, the state had already allowed private schools to open their administrative offices.

An official spokesman said that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard.

So far, Haryana confirmed 204 cases of coronavirus while there are 100 active cases in the state currently. As many as 104 patients have been recovered and discharged till now with no fatality due to COVID-19.

Presently, Haryana has only two red zones districts while 19 districts fall under the orange zone. Rewari is the only Green Zone in the state.

(With inputs from IANS)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage