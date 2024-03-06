Wednesday, March 06, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Haryana: Five dead after roadways bus collides with car in Rewari

Haryana: Five dead after roadways bus collides with car in Rewari

Haryana road accident: The accident took place near Siha village on Mahendragarh road. Police said the victims were returning to Charkhi Dadri after attending a wedding.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Rewari Updated on: March 06, 2024 11:57 IST
Haryana road accident, Haryana road accident, Five dead, Roadways bus collides with car, Rewari road
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Haryana: Five dead after bus collides with car in Rewari.

Haryana road accident: Five people were killed in Rewari in a head-on collision between a Haryana Roadways bus and a car, police said today (March 6). All five deceased were car occupants, said police.

The accident took place near Siha village on Mahendragarh road. Police said the victims were returning to Charkhi Dadri after attending a wedding. Locals helped the victims get out of the car and rushed them to a trauma centre, where the doctor declared all five dead.

"We have kept the bodies of the deceased in the mortuary. Also, the families of those who died have been informed. Post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of the family members. An FIR is being registered," said a senior police officer.

 
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement