Haryana: Five dead after roadways bus collides with car in Rewari

Haryana: Five dead after bus collides with car in Rewari.

Haryana road accident: Five people were killed in Rewari in a head-on collision between a Haryana Roadways bus and a car, police said today (March 6). All five deceased were car occupants, said police.

The accident took place near Siha village on Mahendragarh road. Police said the victims were returning to Charkhi Dadri after attending a wedding. Locals helped the victims get out of the car and rushed them to a trauma centre, where the doctor declared all five dead.

"We have kept the bodies of the deceased in the mortuary. Also, the families of those who died have been informed. Post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of the family members. An FIR is being registered," said a senior police officer.