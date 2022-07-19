Tuesday, July 19, 2022
     
  4. Haryana: DSP run over by mining mafia in Mewat during raid

The Tauru DSP was raiding the area near Pachgaon where the illegal mining mafia is very active.

Reported By : Puneet Pareenja Edited By : Nivedita Dash | New Delhi
Updated on: July 19, 2022 14:10 IST
DSP Surender Singh
Image Source : INDIA TV DSP Surender Singh

In a shocking incident, DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi was allegedly murdered by mining mafia by running over a truck on the officer. Police had gone to arrest gang members of the sand mafia in the hills of Pachgaon. Singh died on spot.

The Tauru DSP was raiding the area near Pachgaon where illegal mining mafia is very active. Bishnoi had reached the spot after receiving information that illegal mining was being carried out. He signalled a stone-laden truck to slow down, but the driver instead sped up and ran him over.

The accused is on the run and police have launched a search operation. Top police officers, including the Inspector General of Nuh, have rushed to the spot.

Surendra Singh Bishnoi was due to retire this year. 

