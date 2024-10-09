Haryana results: Independent MLAs to meet BJP leadership in Delhi as part of strategic discussions today

Follow us on Image Source : X/@SAVITRIJINDAL Independent candidate and India's richest woman Savitri Jindal has secured a significant victory from the Hisar Assembly constituency.

Three independent MLAs from Haryana—Savitribai Jindal, Devender Kadian, and Rajesh Joon—will meet with BJP’s election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and other senior leaders in Delhi.

Remarkably, the Bharatiya Janata Party won a landmark 2024 Haryana Assembly election, winning 48 seats and winning a third consecutive term against the opposition Congress party, despite facing a decade of opposition the action and predictions of an early exit poll.

Strategic leadership transformational key to success

The BJP’s decision to replace incumbent Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with Naib Singh Saini as its prime minister post played a crucial role in the party’s success. Senior BJP leaders credit this change in strategy for helping quell public discontent and garner voter support.

BJP secures hat-trick in Haryana

The BJP has won 48 seats in the Haryana Assembly, a historic victory and a hat-trick in the state. This success is more than its performance in 2014 when he first came to power as an independent. Despite its opposition to the government, the ruling party defeated the return of the Parliament with 37 seats. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won two seats while three independent candidates also emerged victorious.

BJP’s electoral increase

In this election, the BJP contested 89 out of 90 seats, except Sirsa, where its ally Gopal Kanda lost. This is a significant increase from previous struggles—only six seats in 2000, two in 2005 and four in 2009.

Overcoming anti-hegemony

Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar credited the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives and thanked voters for their support. Despite the challenges, the BJP managed to retain power and consolidate its dominance in the state in 2014.

Congress, INLD, and Independents

When the Congress grew to 37 seats, it failed to regain power. The INLD, once a formidable force in Haryana, managed to win only two seats. Independents played a small but prominent role, winning three seats.

The rise of the BJP in Haryana has been slow but steady. It controlled only two seats in 1991 and rose to 11 seats in 1996.