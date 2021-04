Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL Shops in Haryana to remain closed after 6 pm from tomorrow

The Haryana government has instructed has instructed all shops to be closed from 6 pm on Friday. State Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that all non-essential gatherings are banned, for any kind of function, the person has to take permission from the concerned sub divisional magistrate, as reported by news agency ANI.

